Marcia DeRousse, the actress who portrayed Dr. Patricia Ludwig on "True Blood," has died. She was 70.

"After a long illness, Marcia DeRousse passed the morning of September 2, 2023, in Altadena, CA, where she resided," her rep confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"Marcia was not your typical character actor. She was a 4’4" outspoken dynamo with a distinct, sharp wit. An extraordinary woman."

DeRousse candidly spoke out about her illness on social media prior to her death.

In April, she shared that she "desperately" needed help and provided health updates to her fans.

"Who knew a fall in my doctor's office would lead to my death? It caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous," DeRousse shared on Facebook.

"Can't eat, can't breathe, just general misery. Palliative care comes soon, and we wait [to] turn into hospice and then to die. Thank you all for being great friends. Love to you."

DeRousse’s first screen credit was "Under the Rainbow," alongside Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase and Billy Barty. She also appeared on "St. Elsewhere" and played opposite of Michael J. Anderson in the film "Tiptoes." Kate Beckinsale, Matthew McConaughey and Peter Dinklage additionally stared in the 2003 dramedy.

She was best known for her role on the popular HBO show "True Blood" from 2009 until 2014. Her final role was in the 2016 film "The Disappointments Room," where she reunited with Beckinsale.

DeRousse was born in Doniphan, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Missouri. In 1980, she moved to Los Angeles and quickly got involved in acting, while teaching in Pasadena.

"An extraordinary woman. Marcia was a tremendous lover and supporter of all her feline friends. She adored cats… An advocate for her fellow disabled actors, always pushing for more opportunities for the senior disabled community," her rep concluded in the statement. "She is survived by her loving family, friends and a plethora of neighborhood cats."