A 41-year-old trucker in Germany got into a brutal confrontation with radical climate protesters, dragging them each to the side of the road and later dragging a protester forward using his vehicle.

Climate activists from the Letzte Generation – "The Last Generation" – have been staging protests, blocking major roads and highways and even causing airplane delays. The protesters, who wear a uniform of orange vests, have worn down the public's patience after the frequent delays – some lasting hours.

A trucker's encounter with the activists at a roadway – the Heinrich-Heine-Ring – an intersection in Stralsund used by 20,000 drivers daily went viral. It showed a man emerge from his truck, slam the door and charge at the activists.

The trucker from the July 12 incident is being investigated by the Stralsund prosecutor's office and had to hand over his driver's license until it is completed, according to a Friday report from Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR). Fox News Digital reached out to inquire about the status of the investigation but did not immediately receive a response.

Six activists were blocking the location for an hour and a half, in both directions, before the authorities were able to clear the area. Some activists glued their hands to the roadway, so they could not be easily removed.

The activists who were confronted with the trucker's vehicle expressed sympathy for the legal consequences he was now facing, according to NDR.

The incident follows another that took the interest of the authorities in Bottrop. A woman in Germany was dubbed a "brutal blonde" by European media after she dragged a climate change activist by her hair, according to a video posted by Letzte.

The activist was lightly injured in the altercation, police in Recklinghausen said. Police said they were looking into videos and photos of the incident to determine if criminal proceedings were necessary against those who dragged the protesters off the road. They also said the climate activists were taken into custody.

Activists from the same group blocked plane traffic at two airports by gluing themselves to the runways in protest against mass transit pollution, causing hours of delays and dozens of cancelations.

Hamburg overall delayed, canceled or diverted 46 flights, German outlet DW reported. The protest occurred as the first day of school summer vacations began in the city.

"The Last Generation isn't protecting the climate, they're engaged in criminal activity," Transport Minister Volker Wissing said.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.