Tom Brady announced his retirement "for good," in February. Or did he?

At least one Hall of Famer has his doubts.

Since retiring a second time, Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

And with the uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, Troy Aikman thinks there's an outside chance Brady suits up for the Raiders.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's a good fit for Tom. I'm not surprised by it, especially after his other partnership with (owner) Mark Davis," Aikman told TMZ Sports of Brady's stake in the team. "I would imagine, being Tom Brady and being a silent partner or a minority investor would be hard, to only be that. I would think that he would want to have a fairly significant role within the organization."

And yes, that significant role could be as a quarterback.

"Maybe (he'd be) involved to the point where he's actually suiting up. I don't wanna speak for Tom. (But) I wouldn't rule anything out. He obviously has a relationship with the head coach. He knows the offense. He'll keep himself in great shape. ... I would bet that nothing's off the table as far as what may occur during the season or what Tom's role may be.

"I think he's done playing, but you just never know."

AARON RODGERS SPOTTED AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT AT METLIFE STADIUM, HOME OF HIS NEW JETS

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was Brady's offensive coordinator in New England for 13 seasons. McDaniels coached Garoppolo with the Patriots, when Garoppolo backed up Brady in his first four NFL seasons.

But when it became apparent Brady wasn't going anywhere any time soon, the Pats dealt Garoppolo to San Francisco, where he remained until this offseason.

Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Raiders, but he underwent foot surgery after signing.

With the injury, there is reportedly a waiver and release in Garoppolo's contract that allows the Raiders to terminate the contract "for any reason related" to the addendum. Garoppolo is expected to miss OTAs and won't be ready until training camp. He still has not passed a physical.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, will turn 46 in August.