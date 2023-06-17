It’s a royal celebration!

Trooping the Colour, a ceremony marking the official birthday of King Charles III, celebrated a very special tradition for the first time in more than 30 years.

King Charles saddled up Saturday to participate in the annual Trooping the Colour as sovereign on horseback. This was the first time a reigning monarch had ridden in the parade since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1986.

For the historic celebration, King Charles' event boasted over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians for the royal tradition.

KING CHARLES TO RESTORE TROOPING THE COLOUR ROYAL TRADITION FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER 30 YEARS

His Majesty took the Salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division.

King Charles was photographed saluting to the crowds as he made his grand entrance for the monumental royal event.

Upon his arrival, the monarch received a royal salute before he inspected the troops, which were dressed in ceremonial uniforms and bearskin hats. The military band performed, and the regimental colour was taken on a procession down the ranks of soldiers.

Prince William, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and members of the British royal family traveled by horse-drawn carriage or on horseback following Charles’ entrance.

The king led the procession to Buckingham Palace and took another salute from the dais.

KING CHARLES III ANNOUNCES FIRST TROOPING THE COLOUR, REVEALS NEW TITLES FOR ROYAL FAMILY

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla arrived by carriage for Trooping the Colour. Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children were all smiles in the same carriage to honor their grandfather’s prestigious event.

King Charles then led members of the royal family out on the palace balcony. The Royal Air Force soared to the skies and performed a colorful flypast in a sweeping finale. There was also a 41-gun salute fired from nearby Green Park.

Trooping the Colour is the annual birthday parade for the British sovereign. Charles’ actual birthday is Nov. 14, when he has a more private celebration.

The king has attended the event since he was a child – first for his grandfather, King George VI, followed by his mother.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September. She was 96.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the tradition was first started by King George II in 1748. His November birthday was deemed too cold for a celebratory parade, which prompted him to tie his public celebrations with the annual Trooping the Colour military parade.

TROOPING THE COLOUR: PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE SHUNNED BY ROYALS AFTER 'LITANY OF ATTACKS,' EXPERT CLAIMS

The museum noted that Trooping the Colour has its origins on the battlefield. It described that a regiment’s flag or "colours" was a key rallying point for soldiers during battle.

Charles succeeded his mother as colonel-in-chief of the seven regiments of the household division. In December, the king announced that his son Prince William, who is heir to the throne, would take over his role as colonel of the Welsh Guards. William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was made honorary colonel of the Irish Guards. The king’s wife, Queen Camilla, became colonel of the Grenadier Guards. The king’s sister, Princess Anne, still serves as colonel of the Blues and Royals. The Duke of Kent is still colonel of the Scots Guards.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to reports, the king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were not invited to Trooping of Colour since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.