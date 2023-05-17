Trisha Yearwood revealed that husband Garth Brooks was "flirting pretty hard" with her over text before they walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards last week.

"We were texting this afternoon because we were not together until right before the red carpet because he was really busy, and you were flirting with me," Yearwood joked with Brooks after an E! News reporter asked about their long-lasting marriage. "I'm just saying, you were flirting pretty hard."

The "She’s in Love With the Boy" songstress added their relationship is "always a first date, you know? It just really is."

Brooks praised his wife when asked why he thinks their relationship has last so long. "Come on, you can see why I’m in love with her," he told the outlet.

ACMS HOST DOLLY PARTON'S THREESOME JOKE MAKES GARTH BROOKS BLUSH

The couple has been married since 2005, and she is a "bonus mom" to his three children: Taylor, 30, August, 29, and Allie, 26, from his marriage to Sandy Mahl.

Yearwood added that their marriage boils down to "friendship, laughter and mutual respect—and just love."

Last week, Dolly Parton joked to Fox News Digital that she would have to "be nice" to Brooks, her ACM Awards co-host, because Yearwood would be there.

Parton continued, "I've known them for a long time, they're both just wonderful. I don't know if she's singing or not, but I know she's there, so I'll have to be nice."

She also kidded Brooks during the show that she had heard she was a "hall pass" for Brooks and Yearwood. After Brooks called Parton the "G.O.A.T." – the acronym for "greatest of all time" – she made him blush by joking that stands for "Garth organized a threesome."

Brooks was red in the face as he responded, "And I thought I couldn't love you anymore."

In 2021, Yearwood opened up about their marriage to US Weekly, saying they’re both "very much alphas."

"We're both very independent people who run our own ships," she said. "Sometimes when two people are driving two big ships it can be difficult."

However, she said their marriage is "better now than ever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was always the person in relationships when things got difficult I was really happy to just bail," she admitted. "I was good at that. So in this situation, that's not an option because this is the love of my life so you sit down and talk it through and that gets you better when you get to the other side."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report