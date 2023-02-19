After receiving backlash from both sides of the aisle for alleged sexist remarks about a woman’s "prime" age, CNN anchor Don Lemon was ripped by "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy for saying "one of the most profoundly stupid things that I have ever heard anyone say."

"Ketanji Brown Jackson is older than Nikki Haley. He didn't say a word about her. Kamala Harris is older than Nikki Haley," Gowdy pointed out on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday. "It's gender bias, it's political bias, it's also stupid. The saving grace is that he said it on CNN's morning show, which means nobody heard it."

Lemon knocked Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Thursday for supporting "mandatory mental competency tests" for politicians over 75 years old, accusing her of being past her "prime."

The CNN host cited "Google" to argue 51-year-old Haley will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s," he said. "And I’m just saying Nikki Haley should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is."

Despite Lemon making a desperate public apology on Twitter and reportedly to colleagues internally as well, one left-leaning women’s advocacy group called Ultraviolet is calling for the host to be fired, claiming Lemon "has used his power and platform to consistently undermine and demean powerful women."

Gowdy argued Haley likely isn’t fazed by the commentary, noting the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador "has seen it and heard it all before."

"She ran against three guys to be the governor of South Carolina. She is not going to be intimidated," Gowdy said. "I think it's just biased, but in every form, it can manifest itself. It's also just, well, so patently stupid."

He also reminded Lemon that to even be eligible to run for U.S. presidency, you must be a minimum of 35 years old.

"So if you're a woman and you age out of your prime at age 40, does that mean you just run for one term? I mean, Don Lemon is older than Nikki Haley. What does that say about him?" he posited.

CNN sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that during the network’s morning editorial call Friday, Lemon's boss, CNN CEO Chris Licht, scolded the host, calling the comments "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair" to his morning show co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, calling it a "huge distraction."

Licht stressed it was "important to foster a culture of accountability at CNN" before handing it over to Lemon.

"I’m sorry I don’t mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone," Lemon reportedly said Friday morning. "What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn’t said it. I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organization are women."

"When I make a mistake. I own it and I own this one as well. I understand why you are upset and disappointed," Lemon continued. "I was trying to make the point that no one’s age should define their ambition or potential for success and I was saying those comments to Nikki Haley."

