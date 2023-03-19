Fox News host Trey Gowdy criticized New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's decision not to prosecute certain crimes amid his current case against former President Donald Trump on "Sunday Night in America."

Trump claimed Saturday morning that "leaks" indicated the liberal city DA's office may arrest him on Tuesday after years of investigating the former president's alleged hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 election campaign.

Gowdy pointed out how, upon being elected, Bragg announced a list of crimes he would not prosecute, including downgrading felonies and dismissing or pleading down serious cases. Gowdy made the case that Bragg is a "social engineer masquerading as a prosecutor" and that he is substituting his politics for the rule of law.

"On his first day in office, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced all the crimes he would not prosecute. The person elected as the top law enforcement official had a long list of laws he didn't respect enough to follow," Gowdy said. "He substituted his politics for the rule of law because that's what so-called progressive prosecutors do and there was nary a word of dissent on the left. Felonies would be downgraded, serious cases dismissed or pled down, prison terms would rarely be solved. Alvin Bragg was a social engineer masquerading as a prosecutor."

On January 3, 2022, Bragg sent out a memo to his office calling for the non prosecution of crimes including marijuana possession, turnstile jumping, trespassing, resisting arrest, interfering with an arrest and prostitution.

"To be clear, Alvin Bragg will not prosecute people who pay for sex, that's one of the crimes he promised to ignore. To him, you can pay someone for sex in New York and get away with it, but God forbid you pay someone to be quiet about it afterwards," Gowdy added.

"The demise of our country will be in direct proportion to how politicized our justice system remains," he continued. Gowdy then said that the justice system should be "a place where both friend and foe are afforded fairness and due process, where nothing matters except the law and the facts."

However, he argued that Bragg's decision to ignore certain laws gives license to others to ignore the facts. According to Gowdy, "When you ignore the law and the facts, you don't have a justice system and if you don't have a justice system, you don't have a country."

Gowdy expressed concerns that if the trend of politicizing our justice system continues, "the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known will surely fail."