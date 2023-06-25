Pamela Van Sant remembered Treat Williams on what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary.

The "Everwood" actor died nearly two weeks ago following a vehicular accident in Dorset, Vermont, according to police. He was 71.

Van Sant shared a series of memories from their 1988 nuptials with her social media followers Sunday.

"Happy anniversary honey," she wrote on Instagram. "35 years."

Williams wore a white jacket with a black bow tie to marry Van Sant, who was dressed in an ethereal white bridal gown complete with a flowing veil and headpiece.

She sat on his lap and wrapped her arms around Williams in a Christmas photo.

Pam also shared a photo from their "first anniversary on location in Bali," with the couple dressed in traditional Balinese wedding attire.

She also posted a snap with Treat wrapping his arms around her while snow fell to the ground in a picturesque winter wonderland scene.

Authorities confirmed Williams' death in a statement two weeks ago. Williams was driving along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement read.

"The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

Officials added, "Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams."

Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries, according to police.

He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.

"The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene," the Vermont State Police said.

The actor's lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero."

His decades-long career included roles in 2007's "Heartland" television series and "Chesapeake Shores" in 2016-2022, and films including "127 Hours," "The Congressman," and "12 Mighty Orphans."

He most recently starred as Lenny Ross on the popular cop drama, "Blue Bloods."

Fox News Digital's Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.