Treat Williams had an over 50-year career in entertainment, with more than 120 film, TV and theater credits to his name when he tragically died in a motorcycle accident at 71.

Williams was a versatile and well-loved actor on and off-screen, with friends and co-stars sharing an outpouring of grief over his death.

The Connecticut-born actor got his start in theater and appeared in the original Broadway production of "Grease" as Danny Zuko, as a replacement. (John Travolta also appeared in the Broadway production, as T-Bird Doody before playing Danny in the 1978 film).

He made his film debut in the 1975 movie "Deadly Hero" as a police officer, before going on to secure one of his best-known roles in "Hair."

"Hair," the 1979 film adaptation of the Broadway show, starred Williams as radical hippie George Berger in a star-making performance, that also earned him a nomination for the new star of the year Golden Globe.

Beverly D’Angelo, who co-starred in "Hair" with Williams shared the last text exchange between the two after hearing of Williams’ death.

She wrote, "Hey treatski. Thank you for calling just love you," and he replied with three heart emojis and "Good talk," followed up by a photo from the cockpit of a plane he was flying (a favorite hobby of the star).

"I was thanking him after our last phone call minutes earlier, I wanted to memorialize it I guess - We always gave each other pep talks like the kids we had been," D’Angelo wrote on Instagram.

The two also starred in a 1984 television film of "A Streetcar Named Desire," with Williams as Stanley Kowalski, married to D’Angelo’s Stella.

"On and on and on through the years," D’Angelo shared. "Always revisiting the old and welcoming the new. Inside jokes and outward affection. Such a beautiful friendship… I hope you hear everyone singing your praises Treat, I will miss you. I cry for you. Fly."

Williams starred in a variety of films through the 70s and 80s, including "Prince of the City," which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor, Steven Spielberg’s WWII comedy "1941," "The Eagle Has Landed" and "Once Upon a Time in America."

James Woods, Williams’ co-star in "Once Upon a Time in America," shared a fond tribute to the actor on Twitter.

"Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone," Woods said.

Williams’ career continued, with dozens of movie roles, including "The Phantom," "The Devil’s Own" and "The Deep End of the Ocean," to name but a few.

Kim Cattrall tweeted a photo of the two together from their 1999 movie "36 Hours to Die," and wrote, "I’m in shock! RIP Dear Treat. My condolences to Pam, Gilles, Ellie and the family. A wonderful actor and friend."

Throughout his career, Williams had made his share of TV appearances before landing the lead role of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown on "Everwood" in 2002. The show followed Williams’ character moving his family to the fictional town in Colorado, and featured Chris Pratt in an early role.

Emily VanCamp, who played the love interest of Williams’ character’s son, shared a young photo of Williams on her Instagram, writing, "The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."

Williams later appeared in roles on "White Collar," "Chicago Fire" and "Chesapeake Shores."

Matt Bomer shared his grief for Williams, who played his dad on the series "White Collar."

"This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person," Bomer wrote on Instagram. "I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on White Collar, and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy."

He continued, "Treat- you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you."

Sharon Lawrence, who Williams starred with in the Hallmark movie "The Christmas House," tweeted photos from the set and wrote, "This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always a joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man."

Tributes have also poured in from all across Hollywood from friends, co-stars and famous fans of the actor, including Lou Diamond Phillips, Malcolm MacDowell, Sam Neill and more.

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin also remembered the star with a post on her Instagram stories (Alec and Williams had starred together in the film "Drunk Parents.")

"We feel sick…Our hearts are broken…rest in peace, dear friend," Hilaria wrote.

Billy Baldwin also paid his respects to the late actor with a touching message on Twitter.

"He had it all. Smart. Talented. Funny. Charming. Successful. Handsome. Compassionate. Heart of gold. And that name… Treat Williams. He truly and deeply cared about what’s going on here in America and around the world," he wrote.

Williams also appeared in "Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square," and most recently had a recurring role on the CBS series "Blue Bloods," alongside Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.