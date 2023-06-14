Treat Williams' daughter, Ellie, is speaking out after her father died in a motorcycle crash Monday.

Ellie took to her Instagram story to share several posts about her late father, including a throwback picture of her parents with an emotional message.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie wrote Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

She also shared a picture of a jacket with her father's name embroidered on it and a snapshot of their backyard in Vermont with a simple, "We're home, Dad."

TREAT WILLIAMS, ‘BLUE BLOODS’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 71 FOLLOWING VEHICULAR COLLISION IN VERMONT

The Vermont State Police confirmed the death in a statement Monday night, saying Williams was traveling along Morse Hill Road at approximately 4:53 p.m. when his motorcycle was unable to avoid a Honda SUV, and the two vehicles collided.

"The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries," the statement said. "The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont."

According to police, the crash happened on Vermont Route 30, just north of Morse Hill Road, when a southbound 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot.

According to the police, Williams was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering critical injuries.

He was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

According to People magazine, Vermont State Police Lt. Steven Coote returned to the site of the crash Tuesday and told reporters there.

"There hasn’t been a formal determination yet" with respect to who was at fault in the crash, Coote said.

"We are still analyzing some of the data collected by investigators to determine the at-fault operator."

Coote, the station commander of the Shaftsbury barracks, told Fox News Digital Wednesday the crash is "an active ongoing crash investigation" with more information to come.

Ellie has showcased her father on her social media platforms in the past. In April, Ellie posted a series of images with Treat from their father-daughter trip to Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World," Ellie captioned the post.

Treat replied in the comments, "We had such a good time!" with a red heart emoji.

The actor's lengthy film and television career began in 1975 with his movie debut in "Deadly Hero."

His decades-long career included roles in 2007's "Heartland" television series and "Chesapeake Shores" from 2016-2022. His films included "127 Hours," "The Congressman," and "12 Mighty Orphans."

He most recently starred as Lenny Ross in the popular cop drama "Blue Bloods."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.