Travis Kelce is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career, but he's made some mistakes along the way.

At one point, his football career was in jeopardy when he was suspended for an entire season at the University of Cincinnati for smoking weed.

The trouble didn't immediately stop when he got drafted.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that "within the first 10 hours" of his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, giving him his F-150, the truck was stolen at the "boom boom room."

"Went to the strip club, came back out of the strip club, that car was gone," he said on his "New Heights" podcast with Jason.

Jason was working with a car dealership in Philadelphia and was getting a new car, so he gave his truck to his younger brother.

Travis went to a Cleveland strip club shortly after he was drafted to celebrate, and when Jason claimed that Travis "left the keys in the car," Travis disputed that story.

"I just didn't lock the car," Travis admitted.

Turns out there was a spare key in the glove compartment.

The brothers said they did get the vehicle back, but it broke down "within a couple years."

Travis hasn't stopped partying much, especially since winning the 2023 Super Bowl. He recently hosted "Saturday Night Live" and has been spotted with teammates in Vegas drinking and dancing the night away.