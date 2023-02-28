A Jewish rabbi and transgender rights activist claimed laws banning puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries for children reminded him of the persecution his family fled during the Holocaust.

Missouri Rabbi Daniel Bogard, who transitioned his 9-year-old child's gender at six years old, told The Washington Post that his state was "at war" with his family and they "might have to flee."

Bogard's family travels four hours to the state capitol regularly to protest GOP bills targeting "rights of LGBTQ people." The bills banning "gender-affirming care" for minors, "frighten" his family the most, the Post reported.

The activist feared his family "would be compelled to leave if lawmakers limit or, worse, criminalize medical treatments for children like his son." He compared these laws to Jews fleeing persecution.

NPR DEFENDS SEX-CHANGE SURGERIES FOR CHILDREN, FEATURES 13-YEAR-OLD ON ‘PUBERTY BLOCKERS’

"The Bogards live in a house built by his grandfather, whose own grandfather came to the United States in the late 1800s fleeing pogroms in Eastern Europe. In the attacks on trans people in the United States, Bogard sees parallels to his great-great-grandfather’s plight and that of the Jewish community preceding the Holocaust," the article said.

"These are the conversations Jewish families were having in the late ’20s and early ’30s," he said. "We’ll be talking about who’s taking the kids to soccer practice tomorrow one minute, and then it’s what’s the plan if we have to leave?" the activist told the Post.

Bogard's activism can be seen on his Twitter profile, where he encourages followers to attend a drag story hour and fundraises to send transgender kids as young as 2nd grade to a LGBTQ Summer camp.

Taxpayer-funded media outlet NPR also recently profiled parents and doctors in another red state who support "gender clinics" and "gender-affirming care" for minors.