A Canadian trans teacher who became infamous for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to class was photographed arriving to school dressed as a man.

Kayla Lemieux has claimed to be suffering from a condition called "gigantomastia," which is a "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large," according to the Cleveland Clinic. But when Lemieux arrived to Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School for a planning day before students arrive on Tuesday, the teacher was dressed as a man and ditched the massive breasts.

Lemieux was spotted by photographers driving a Mazda SUV, and the New York Post reported the teacher was "given a police escort" to the school. Lemieux was sporting a noticeable beard.

TRANS TEACHER KNOWN FOR MASSIVE PROSTHETIC BREASTS RETURNING TO CANADIAN CLASSROOM

The Post reported that parents from Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Canada, where Lemieux made national headlines for donning the prosthetics, were left "gobsmacked" by the teacher’s new look.

"Parents are now just supposed to accept Lemieux is a male and their kids’ teacher is either a deranged liar or mentally unstable? It is infuriating. We had a year of complete chaos," Celina Close, a parent at Lemieux’s previous school, told the Post.

"We were told Lemieux’s breasts were real and we couldn’t question Lemieux’s gender," Close continued. "But now we see Lemieux is actually male and the breasts were never real."

Lemieux previously denied accusations that the breasts were fake in an interview.

"I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real," Lemieux told The New York Post. "My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy."

CANADIAN TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS REPORTEDLY CLAIMS THEY'RE 'REAL’, SLAMS 'BODY-SHAMING' ONLINE

Last year, Lemieux caused widespread backlash while teaching at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Canada and was eventually placed on paid leave. It was previously reported that Lemieux landed at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton for the new school year.

The Daily Mail reported that Lemieux "has been self-identifying as male and using the legal name Kerry" at the new gig.

The Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the Toronto Sun obtained a memo in which Principal Tom Fisher said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board school has "an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect."

CANADIAN TRANS TEACHER WITH GIANT PROSTHETIC BREASTS REPORTEDLY SEEN DRESSED AS A MAN OUTSIDE OF SCHOOL

The memo also asked parents to "to email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee" because of potential security concerns. The principal didn’t specifically name Lemieux but told parents an incoming teacher was "recently the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community."

At the time, Fisher and the school board declined comment.

"In accordance with HWDSB policy and privacy legislation, we cannot disclose personal information identifying individual employees," the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board told Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Ashley Carnahan and Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

