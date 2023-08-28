A Canadian trans teacher who became infamous for wearing massive prosthetic Z-cup breasts to class is reportedly returning to the classroom.

Kayla Lemieux has claimed to be suffering from a condition called "gigantomastia," which is a "rare condition" during which one's breasts "become excessively large," according to the Cleveland Clinic. However, Lemieux, who formerly identified as a man, has reportedly been spotted in public without the prosthetic breasts.

Last year, Lemieux caused widespread backlash while teaching at Oakville-Trafalgar High School in Canada and was eventually placed on paid leave. Lemieux is now set to join another Canadian school, Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, for the upcoming school year, according to the Toronto Sun.

The Toronto Sun obtained a memo in which Principal Tom Fisher said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board school has "an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect."

"Should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans," the memo continued.

The Toronto paper wrote that the principal is also preparing special arrangements such as "having students enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal" and "locking exterior doors during school hours, only using the front main doors during school hours" to combat potential backlash.

The memo also asked parents to "to email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee" because of potential security concerns. The principal didn’t specifically name Lemieux but told parents an incoming teacher was "recently the subject of public attention, pertaining to their gender expression, while teaching at a school in a different community."

A poll on the Toronto Sun website asked readers if "Lemieux should be returning to a high school classroom" and 96% of nearly 8,000 voters said "no" as of Monday morning.

The principal also insisted the school is "committed to maintaining a professional environment that is safe, inclusive, and conducive to their learning," according to the Sun.

"Our foremost priority is the success of our students," Fisher wrote.

The school didn't return a request for comment.

Last year, Lemieux denied accusations that the breasts were fake in an interview.

"I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real," Lemieux told The New York Post. "My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy."

