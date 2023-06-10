A biological female turned trans man went viral this week after posting an emotional video about the loneliness of being a man.

"Nobody told me how lonely being a man is," the influencer claimed in the two-minute video discussing having more friends when identifying as a woman.

The subject also discussed why the male suicide rate is higher than in women.

The video was first published to Instagram by James Barnes, a motivational speaker, stress management coach, and social media influencer who claimed to have transitioned from being a woman to a man eight years ago.

Barnes, who goes by "thetranscoach" on the platform, opened up about the struggles of living as a man in the clip that was shared Thursday.

Specifically, the user lamented that life as a man is much lonelier than life as a woman.

The clip opened with Barnes, sporting a beard and wearing a white baseball cap, declaring, "Nobody told me how lonely being a man is." The user then noted how, as a woman, it was much easier connecting to other people in general.

Shedding tears, Barnes said, "I have had closer relationships with random women I met in the bathroom before I transitioned at clubs because of how open women are, than I’ve had in my eight years of transitioning because women are just so much more vulnerable and deep than men."

The speaker noted that trans men have the unique experience of this dramatic shift after they’ve transitioned, stating, "But to have known, and I think a lot of trans men feel this, is we knew what that depth felt like before we transitioned. We knew what it felt like to like have people want to hug us and to have people want to talk to us and have a community."

Voice breaking, the influencer continued, "And then you transition and you’re just a guy walking down the street that people cross the street so that they’re not near you."

Barnes also voiced his realization that as a man "friendships are so much harder to build. And people are colder."

Additionally, the speaker admitted they could now see more clearly why the suicide rate for men is "higher," though Barnes noted that it doesn’t negate the complaints the rest of society has about straight white males.

"And what’s hard is, none of this invalidates how real and raw women and people who are in marginalized groups feels about cis white men, all of that’s valid. But I also now understand why the suicide rate is so much higher in men, because this s--- is lonely!"

Barnes then urged viewers to reach out to men in their communities and "help them maybe be seen for a moment."

Prominent conservative Twitter account "Libs of TikTok" shared the clip to her Twitter page on Friday, where it acquired more than 15 million views in less than 24 hours.

Libs of TikTok captioned the post, writing, "This is really sad. Trans man realizes how hard it is to be a man when you’re really a woman. Males and females are different and no matter what you do to your body, you can’t be the opposite sex."

Fox News Digital reached out to Barnes for additional comment. This article will be updated with any response.