The "Trans Day of Vengeance" protest set to take place in Washington, D.C., has been canceled in the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting.

Our Rights DC, the activist collective behind the event, announced Thursday that the April 1 protest would not be taking place due to safety concerns.

"This action will not be taking place Saturday due to a credible threat to life and safety," the organization wrote on social media. "The safety of our trans community is first priority. This threat is the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community after the Tennessee shooting."

Our Rights DC previously condemned the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, insisting that "vengeance means fighting back with vehemence."

However, the planned "Trans Day of Vengeance" event received widespread blow back in the days following the shooting where three children and three adults were killed on Monday morning.

"Individuals who had nothing to with that heinous act have been subjected to highly serious threats and blamed only because of their gender identity. This is one of the steps in genocide, and we will continue our efforts to protect trans lives," Our Rights said Thursday.

The message continued, "While we wholeheartedly believe in the mission and message we put forth for trans day of vengeance, we must prioritize the safety of our community and the people that make it up."

The Nashville shooter's transgender identity and their reasoning for the horrific murders has become a source of widespread speculation following revelations that an unreleased manifesto was found.

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender former student, shot through a locked glass door and entered the school armed with two rifles and a handgun around 10:13 a.m. Monday.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said authorities believe the attack was targeted, but not that she was going after specific individuals in the school.

Investigators found a "manifesto" and other writings that they are looking into as they search for a motive.

The Covenant School, which was founded in 2001, caters to students aged from preschool to 6th grade.

"Law enforcement is conducting its investigation, and while we understand there is a lot of interest and there will be a lot of discussion about and speculation surrounding what happened, we will continue to prioritize the well-being of our community," the school said Tuesday.