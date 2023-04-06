Transgender activist critics of J.K. Rowling are not taking well to reports that the "Harry Potter" creator is in talks with HBO Max to help the streaming platform develop a series based on her wizarding world.

Social media users lashed out at the news this week, frustrated that the author – who many have called "transphobic" for her defense of the reality of biological sex and her claims that trans activists are attacking the dignity of womanhood – is making more "Harry Potter" content

According to various Hollywood outlets, the long-rumored "Harry Potter" HBO Max series has taken major concrete steps in its development, with the latest news being that the streaming platform is seeking a deal with Rowling for creative rights to the universe.

In addition, reports have confirmed that Warner Bros. is in talks with Rowling to have her as a producer on the potential project. The show’s production is still in its very early stages, with Warner Bros yet to have hired a screenwriter for it.

The general idea for the HBO Max series is a seven season show based on the seven mainline "Harry Potter" books that were also turned into the iconic Warner Bros movies in the 2000s.

The studio stated it wanted Rowling involved in the project to "ensure it remains loyal to her original material."

Critics of Rowling trashed the news with some berating the "Harry Potter" creator for adding more wealth to her creative empire, claiming she doesn’t deserve it for her alleged harm to the trans community.

Entertainment outlet journalist and trans woman Zoe Rose Bryant skewered Rowling on Twitter in light of the reports. She wrote, "Setting aside how absurdly unnecessary a HARRY POTTER reboot is in the first place, I’d just rather we not continue to give billions to a woman who has made it her life mission to invalidate the existence of trans women & endanger our lives with her unrelentingly hateful rhetoric."

Bryant added, "I liked HARRY POTTER when I was a kid too and then I grew up and now its creator is actively contributing to a culture that wants me dead."

Twitter user @tardisgirlmeg asked, "Who even asked for this? J.K Rowling is a transphobe and you want to give her even more money??? Are you crazy? @HBO f--- you for supporting a transphobe."

Queer user @letlovewinx expressed sympathy for trans HBO Max employees, tweeting, "I feel so awful for all of the trans folks who work for @HBO and @hbomax having to know that they're employed by a company who is willing to do this for greed over the welfare of their employees."

Pro-trans user "Kethriss" tweeted, "Calling it now: they want to reboot Harry Potter because JKR is seething that Daniel Radcliffe is a genuine and public ally of trans people along with pretty much the entire original cast and she wants to try to turn new people in to the faces of her characters as a result lmao."

User and J.K. Rowling critic @finn_oluna wrote, "reasons not to watch this show: jkr makes money off of it, the harry potter world is full of racist and antisemitic stereotypes, you’re telling poc and jewish ppl you find this s--- entertaining, you’re telling trans ppl we don’t matter, you’re telling companies u want more of this."