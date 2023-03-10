Eli Erlick, a prominent transgender activist, encouraged the distribution of extra hormone pills to transgender youth in states where their use is banned among minors. Eli wrote on Twitter that people should "share lifesaving medications".

Erlick told Fox News Digital she wished this was not the case.

"Every major medication organization in the country agrees that transgender people, including teens, need access to gender-affirming healthcare. We should have access to a physician that is willing to provide care through approved means," Erlick told Fox News Digital.

"However, we will always find a way to obtain transgender medical treatment when we do not have formal access to it - no matter how many bans are put in place. Nobody wants the government to force them to share medication," she continued.

Erlick downplayed the potential repercussions for sharing hormones, tweeting "To my knowledge, there hasn't been a single case and sharing hormones is actually safer legally than it's given credit for."

"I order 4 times more estrogen & testosterone blockers than I actually take. You should, too," she tweeted in a separate post. "Several states have now banned trans medicine for minors but we won't let a single young person go without medication."

"Don’t want trans people to share hormones? Great, me neither. Stop trying to ban them," Erlick tweeted Friday.

Some states have limited the ability of minors to get cross-sex hormones, arguing they are too young to make medical decisions on their own that would permanently alter their bodies. They also argue that the increased number of youth identifying as transgender is the result of the popularizing of such life choices in pop culture rather than actual gender dysphoria.

Various Republican-led states have banned gender reassignment surgery and medication for minors. In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation into law that banned such practices for minors earlier this month.