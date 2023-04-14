An activist upended a Turning Point USA event at the University of Washington on Thursday and compared the group’s behavior to that of a "Nazi" after destroying the students’ information table.

Footage of the incident was captured by Rachel Anderson, a TPUSA field representative, and showed the unidentified protester making several claims about the group before overturning the table.

"Yeah, you just support the genocide of trans kids," the activist told the group of students at the beginning of the video.

"That is such an assumption," one TPUSA member responded.

"That's such an assumption, right. With all of this s---. Right," the protester said, pointing to materials spread across the table.

"What is anti-trans on the table?" the student asked.

Failing to point to one example of "anti-trans" material, the activist said, "You're TPUSA, you dumb bitches. Whatever."

Filled with rage, the protester quickly grabbed the table and flipped it upwards, sending the materials owned by the conservative activist group across the pavement.

"Get the f--- off my campus, you Nazi," the activist shouted before walking rapidly away from the scene.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for TPUSA said the organization will not be deterred amid the increasing "level of vitriol and anger" from the "radical Trans Movement."

"Our students and their field staff supporters are the frontlines for so many of these cultural debates and controversies," the spokesperson said. "They are subjected to being called the most horrible names, shunned and doxxed by fellow students, and persecuted by teachers and administrators. And they’re used to that. The organization is prepared for it. But the level of vitriol and anger that’s coming from the radical Trans Movement recently has been unlike anything we’ve seen. Rarely is there any debate or discussion. It almost always starts and ends with threats, tantrums and displays exactly like the one you see in this video from University of Washington. It’s unfortunate and it’s sad for these individuals, but it won’t deter TPUSA."

The University of Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the incident. It is unclear whether the student has been identified or if the university is investigating the matter.

Commenting on the incident, The Post Millennials' Andy Ngo said the "trans activist" had a "sudden, uncontrollable violent outburst."

Earlier this month, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was forced into a locked room away from protesters after she was physically assaulted following a speech to students about saving women's sports at a TPUSA and Leadership Institute event on the San Francisco State University campus.

Barricaded in the room for nearly three hours, Gaines wrote in a tweet during the chaos that she was "ambushed and physically hit twice by a man" at the event.

"This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder," she added at the time.