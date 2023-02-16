A train containing one car of hazardous materials has derailed Thursday in Van Buren Township outside Detroit, Michigan, reports say.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

Police told Fox2 Detroit that there were no injuries and the area is not a hazmat situation.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: BIDEN EPA ADMINISTRATOR, SENATORS TO VISIT EAST PALESTINE CLEAN-UP

Officials that spoke to WXYZ, which reported that at least six cars were seen off the track, said one of them was carrying hazardous materials.

The derailment comes less than two weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

Police told Fox2 Detroit that roads will be closed in the area while an investigation is ongoing.

OHIO DISASTER PROMPTS BIPARTISAN CALLS FOR EPA, NTSB TO ACT TO ENSURE RESIDENT SAFETY

"We are also in touch with the relevant federal authorities, including the EPA," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said in a statement obtained by Fox2 Detroit.

"At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety," she said.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also said it is "aware of the train derailment in Van Buren Township, Wayne County, where initial reports indicate no threat to the public from the derailment.

"EGLE personnel are on their way to the scene to assist in assessing the situation," it added.