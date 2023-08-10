A tourist visiting Bali, Indonesia, said she was left "disgusted" by the amount of trash floating in ocean waters where many vacationers spend their days snorkeling and swimming.

"I was disgusted," Sara Walsh, 25, of Massachusetts, told SWNS News.

"It felt gross jumping into the water. I stayed in for maybe 30 seconds," Walsh added.

Walsh owns a sustainable swimwear company and was visiting the Indonesian island for a business trip to the factory that makes her line of swimsuits. Bali is a vacation destination island known for its surfing, volcanoes and home to thousands of Hindu temples.

Walsh told the outlet she visited Bali with her 21-year-old brother Shane back in April and were on a boat to go snorkeling when they came across the floating trash.

"This was our first stop on the snorkeling trip. They took us to an area where you could see manta rays," Walsh said.

"The ocean surface was very obviously covered in trash and plastic. But the tour guides seemed to see no issue with this and automatically started getting people in the water."

Walsh told SWNS that most vacationers and tourists jumped off the boat to go swimming and snorkeling, but "they very quickly got back on the boat because of how disgusting the water was."

The entrepreneur told Fox News Digital on Thursday that she started her swimwear brand, Siren Swim Co., "with the mission to help clean up the oceans, all our suits are made from recycled plastic."

"I chose a factory in Bali because I had heard how bad their ocean pollution was, but to truly see it with my own eyes, it was appalling. I took the video in hopes that it could raise awareness and convince more people to make an effort to clean up our oceans," she added in an emailed comment to Fox News Digital.

Walsh described that other snorkeling hotspots where guides took the group were not as trashed, but highlighted that "it is truly terrible that we are the cause of all this trash being in our oceans."

"I mostly feel for the animals in the ocean that are being subjected to all our trash," she told SWNS.