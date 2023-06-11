The squabble between California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has escalated to Gov. Newsom threatening DeSantis with kidnapping charges over South American migrants being flown to Sacramento.

"He's just weakness masquerading as strength. Yeah, He's flailing. Desperate for attention, he had to go to another state. To find people under false pretense. I don't think this. I know this. I talked to the migrants," Gov. Newsom said about DeSantis in regard to the transported migrants.

"The Five" showcased footage released by Florida officials showing them helping migrants in Texas travel to Sacramento with their "verbal and written consent to do so. The migrants even got to go on a party bus, check out the purple lights," highlighted Jesse Watters.

Gov. DeSantis made the argument that sanctuary cities are "part of the reason" why the U.S. is experiencing overwhelming numbers of migrants.

"These sanctuary jurisdictions are part of the reason we have this problem, because they have endorsed and agitated for these types of open border policies, and they have to deal with some of the fruits of that. They all of a sudden become very, very upset about that. Well, what are these people having to deal with here? I don't see the sympathy for them," DeSantis said of sanctuary cities when confronted with the migrant crisis.

"Kidnap me and put me on a party bus," Jesse Watters joked.

Greg Gutfeld said what Gov. Newsom is doing to Gov. DeSantis is basically "heckling him on Twitter."

"You know what Gavin Newsom reminds me of, when there's somebody who's on Twitter who is trying to raise their profile by coming after somebody and just hitting him because he knows that Desantis is like, he's the most effective, successful governor in the United States, and Gavin is the worst," said Gutfeld.

Gutfeld went on to point out how Gov. Newsom is a "joke" because he has a history of not arresting thieves and releasing criminals prematurely, despite threatening DeSantis with criminal charges.

"By the way he is wrong to illegal immigration at a porous border is not a local issue. It's a national issue. And it's not a stunt to marry a national problem with a national issue, which is what those buses did," Gutfeld explained.

Newsome had previously said that over a dozen migrants from Texas had been transported to New Mexico prior to their arrival in Sacramento on the doorstep of a local church on Friday. The following Monday, a plane reportedly carrying 20 more migrants arrived in Sacramento from Florida.