Tornadoes ripped through the southern Plains on Thursday, with more severe weather forecast on Friday.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries from the storms.

Ryan Husted, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, told The Associated Press that nearly 15 tornadoes were reported in northwestern Kansas, southwestern Nebraska and eastern Colorado.

In central Oklahoma, agency meteorologist Scott Curl told the agency that as many as 10 twisters were reported.

Both said the weather service would send investigators to assess the damage and rate the strength of the tornadoes later Friday.

Some of the tornadoes were captured in videos and pictures posted to social media.

Austin Dixon, a meteorology Ph.D student at the University of Oklahoma, shared a picture of a "tornado in progress" close to Washington outside of Oklahoma City.

One in the small town of Cole, Oklahoma, caused some damage. A tornado there on April 19 killed three people.

According to Fox Weather, the tornado near Cole triggered the issuance of a tornado warning.

Destruction was also reported in Noble, Newcastle and Tuttle.

Hail and flooding rain also impacted areas, with a Twitter user from Colorado posting images of hail littering streets and sharing that there had been "major street flooding."

In Arkansas, a tree that is thought to be around 600 years old crushed a house in Conway during the storms there.

"The occupant was rescued by the Conway Fire Department with no injuries," the city said on Twitter.

Several weak tornadoes were also reported in Kansas, with a possible tornado posted moving through an area near Wallace.

In western Kansas, Husted said the roof of a high school football stadium in Weskan was damaged.

In Louisiana, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down within a few miles of the Shreveport Regional Airport.

However, the threats were not over, and Fox News' senior meteorologist Janice Dean said Friday that more thunderstorms will threaten the central U.S. and the Ohio Valley in coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.