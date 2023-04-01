Tori Spelling stepped out sporting a bright pink bejeweled eye patch when she attended the launch party for her best friend Laura Rugetti's new hair extension line on Monday night.

The 49-year-old actress and the celebrity hairstylist wore matching ensembles of bright pink cropped jackets and pleated black maxi shirts with thigh-high slits to the event at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood. On Thursday, Spelling shared photos from the event and explained the reason for her unusual eye accessory in the caption.

"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time… when your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ‘ California Blondes’ and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball," the "Beverly Hills 90210 alum wrote.

She added, "Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me. I’m proud of this #boss."

TORI SPELLING SAYS ‘HITS JUST KEEP COMING’ AS SHE REVEALS 14-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER STELLA IS IN HOSPITAL

"I love you!!!!!!!!! Thank you for being the most supportive best friend," Rugetti wrote in the comments.

The "Scary Movie 2" star's post was met with praise and support from her fans.

"I read that the patch was because of an injury, but my little one who has a condition called amblyopia requires a patch for that. She LOVED LOVED LOVED seeing this and said that it was a real life Barbie with a patch!" wrote one follower.

"I'm sorry you have a cornea ulcer. Wishing you a very fast recovery. You both look amazing," commented another.

"Only Tori can make an eye patch look amazing," one fan wrote, adding two fire and a clapping hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Spelling shared an update to one concerned follower, writing that her eye was "healing thx to antibiotic drops."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Stori Telling" author first revealed her eye injury in a post that she shared to her Instagram Story on March 24. Spelling uploaded a selfie in which she was seen laying in bed with a beige patch over one eye underneath her glasses.

"Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days," she wrote on the photo.

Corneal ulcers are open sores on the outer layer of the cornea. According to WebMD, a corneal ulcer could be the result of an injury to the eye or a bacterial, viral or fungal infection.

On Saturday, Spelling shared another selfie to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Still got the eye patch on…can anyone tell me online or in store where I can get my teen gifts and myself cute bathing suits for Spring Break!"

Spelling shares sons Liam, 16, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, and daughters Stella, 14 and Hattie, 11, with her husband Dean McDermott, 56.