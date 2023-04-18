The world’s top "YouTuber MrBeast" recently slammed internet users who have been critical of his friend and content collaborator who recently claimed to be undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

In response to a video from a fellow YouTuber delving into the controversy of the content creator’s biological male friend becoming a trans woman, MrBeast – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – claimed that the mounting "transphobia" against his friend was "starting to piss me off."

The criticism mounted against Donaldson’s friend and collaborator Chris Tyson after he announced earlier this month that he had started undergoing hormone replacement therapy.

Tyson, who has a wife and child, claimed that the therapy "saved my life and many others’ lives."

In other comments, the YouTube creator claimed, "The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me."

He added, "Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Tyson’s transition garnered plenty of scrutiny and criticism in the weeks since he made it, though one video grilling Tyson and claiming his identity will pose a threat to MrBeast’s massive YouTube channel prompted a stern response from Donaldson.

Twitter user @Relolyn posted a screenshot of the thumbnail and title for YouTube creator "SunnyV2’s" video attacking Tyson and his potential damage to his friend’s channel.

The video, titled, "Why Chris Will Soon Be a Nightmare for MrBeast," went viral shortly after being published. In addition to sharing a screenshot of the video, @Relolyn commented, "This new sunnyv2 video feels really invasive for all the wrong reasons. Like why did u make this? U delved into the mans marriage and s---, its just really offputting and unnecessary."

The user added, "Also just feels like the dude was reaching so goddamn hard with the points he was trying to make."

The post got the attention of Donaldson, who responded forcefully to the criticism of his friend, calling it "transphobia" and claiming it was starting to anger him.

In a reply to the user’s comments, MrBeast wrote, "Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my ‘nightmare’ he’s my f----- friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

Beast’s tweet was viewed nearly 37 million times on Twitter and received around 373 thousand likes.

The last time Donaldson was embroiled in social media controversy was last December when critics slammed him for a video he made depicting himself paying for 1,000 individuals’ cataracts surgery. A contingent of users criticized the video as being a cynical stunt done for the sake of getting clicks.