When using your computer, you want to make sure that you're truly getting the best use out of it, especially considering how much money you spend on your devices. Fortunately, there are numerous ways that you can optimize your PC or Mac computer.

Here are some of my best tips for optimizing your computer, whether you are a Mac or a PC user. Remember, the specific steps or settings may vary slightly depending on the version of your operating system.

Updating your software is probably one of the most important steps when it comes to optimizing your computer. Software updates are meant to fix security issues within a computer's operating system.

Regular upgrades can also introduce new and improved tools that you might not be able to use on an older software system. Updating your software on a Mac or PC is relatively easy. Here are the steps for both.

Before you update your software, it’s always a good idea to back up your devices.

Malware can be a huge roadblock when it comes to getting your computer to perform to the best of its ability, which is why doing a malware scan is important. Regular malware scans are important because they can help detect any security vulnerabilities or malware infections and address them before they cause significant damage.

Malware includes viruses, spyware, ransomware and other unwanted software that gets secretly installed onto your device. Once malware is on your device, criminals can use it to steal your sensitive information, send you unwanted or inappropriate ads, demand payment to unscramble data encrypted by ransomware, and make your device vulnerable to even more malware.

The best and easiest way to scan for malware is by installing antivirus software on your computer. Not only will antivirus software be able to scan your computer and warn you of any viruses, but it will also make sure you are stopped from clicking on any potential malicious links which may install malware on your devices, allowing hackers to gain access to your personal information.

Another thing that can certainly slow down your computer immensely is having your storage taken up by unnecessary files. This could be anything from pictures to videos to documents. Both Macs and PCs have solutions for you to clear out your storage. Here are the steps for both.

If you want to get a little more advanced, you can install an optimization program onto your PC or Mac computer. An optimization program will help clean up all that redundant junk from your device so that it can perform the way it's supposed to and serve your needs without you having to do any of the dirty work.

When you start your computer, some programs automatically start and run in the background. This can slow down your computer’s performance. By managing startup programs, you can disable unnecessary programs from starting up with your computer and improve its performance.

Be sure to regularly clear browser caches, cookies and browsing history. This can help improve web browsing performance and prevent slowdowns caused by a buildup of temporary files.

Safari

Chrome

Microsoft Edge

Chrome

Microsoft Edge

If after doing all these steps, you still have performance issues, it may be time for a new computer.

Optimizing your computer doesn't have to be as complicated as it might sound. There are steps you can take on your own on your computer, or you can get a program that will help do the work for you if it feels like too overwhelming of a process. Follow my tips above and enjoy the full potential that your computer can achieve.

What are your tips or methods for optimizing your computer's performance and ensuring its longevity? Is this something you've been putting off, and if so, why? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

