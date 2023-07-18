Paul Skenes is raking in the big bucks now.

Skenes, the first pick of this month's MLB Draft, inked his deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes a $9.2 million bonus, the most ever given to a draft pick.

The right-hander's deal beats out Spencer Torkelson's from 2020 when he signed with the Detroit Tigers at $8.42 million. The first baseman played just one minor league season before making Detroit's Opening Day roster last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Skenes is fresh off a College World Series victory with LSU after they took down SEC rival Florida in three games (best-of-three series), and he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

In the college season, he went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings. He also was named the National Pitcher of the Year and the recipient of the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the national college baseball player of the year.

"It was a pretty easy decision, with the organization and the people that are here," Skenes said. "I was very comfortable wanting to come here. It was overall, a very easy offer, in my opinion, to take."

Skenes is hoping that he doesn't have to spend too much time in the minors. He thinks he's almost ready for the show.

"I think in terms of my stuff, I think I’m very close," Skenes said when asked if he thought he was ready to jump directly to the major leagues. "It’s a different game, and I’ve never obviously been on a big league field. I’m going to do everything I can to get there as soon as possible and whatever that takes physically, mentally, whatever it is, I’m going do whatever it takes to get there as soon as possible. There are different challenges, and I think it’s a lot more demanding than college."

His stuff is nasty — his fastball touches triple digits, and his offspeed have become true weapons in his arsenal.

Skenes' LSU teammate, outfielder Dylan Crews, was the second pick to the Washington Nationals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.