A top Air Force leader acknowledged the concerns of many members who have complained of failing standards in the branch, arguing the problem could lead to the U.S. military falling behind China and Russia.

"Based on my travels and conversations with Airmen of all ranks I have noticed a common concern regarding standards," Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass wrote in a memorandum to members Tuesday. "History shows that when standards erode, military capabilities and readiness decline."

The letter comes as all branches of the military have faced questions over the seemingly "woke" turn the country's armed forces have taken in recent years, with some critics arguing that prioritizing programs such as diversity, equity and inclusion over standards and training have left the country ill-equipped to win future conflicts.

The concern over falling behind rivals was apparently shared by Bass, who warned a decline in standards would leave it more difficult to "keep pace with the rapid expansion of the Chinese military, Russian aggression, and other emerging global challenges."

"In our profession, second best won't cut it," Bass said in the memorandum. "We must hold ourselves and others accountable. When any of us walk by or tolerate something below high standards, we damage our credibility."

The leader's memo also comes at a time when all branches of the military have been battling a recruiting crisis unseen in nearly 50 years, including the Air Force, which was forced in Fiscal Year 2022 to dig deep into its pool of delayed entry program candidates to fill the ranks. While the move helped the Air Force meet its recruiting goals last year, it set them behind target for meeting their objectives in 2023.

The country's largest military branch, the Army, has been the hardest hit by the recruiting crisis, coming 15,000 recruits short of its 2023 goals. However, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth has taken a seemingly different approach to the problem, blaming critics of the military's so-called "woke" policies for contributing to the crisis.

"We are a ready Army, not a ‘woke’ Army," Wormuth told reporters last week.

But Bass instead encouraged Air Force members to look inward, encouraging them to take responsibility for upholding high standards.

"When something isn't right… not up to standards, have the moral courage to do something about it," Bass said. "I call on all Airmen to both exemplify and uphold our standards in line with the Core Values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do."

Asked to comment on specific standards that weren't being met or the reason for concerns about slumping standards, Bass told Fox News Digital the Air Force has "some opportunities to refocus on standards, especially as they relate to how we perform and execute the mission as members of the Profession of Arms."

"We share a responsibility to lead by example at every echelon within the chain of command," Bass said. "Focusing on empowering our Airmen to make decisions that meet command intent maintains the level of trust and credibility needed to serve in unison."