Apple is constantly creating updates that address security vulnerabilities and introduce improvements. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has done it again with the new iOS 16.4 update.

This is one of their best updates yet with some new features that are not only fun but also super useful. Here are 5 reasons why you should update your iPhone right now.

Before we get into what iOS 16.4 offers, here's how to update your iPhone's software.

Now that you have those steps, here are some of the best features that come with the iOS 16.4 update.

Once you update your iPhone, 21 brand-new emojis will be available for you to start using in text messages, social media posts, and more. Some of these new ones include animals like a moose and a goose, musical instruments such as a flute and maracas, and even a few new faces.

Apple is introducing Voice Isolation mode for all phone calls with this new update. This feature can better block out background noise by focusing only on your voice during calls. This means that you can make a call from anywhere from a busy city street to a crowded room and the person you're calling can still hear you. I'm super excited to see how good this feature really is. Here's where to find it once you get the iOS update.

This update also allows you to add web apps to your home screen. What this means is that you can add any website to your home screen as a shortcut and if the site supports a true web app, it’ll run from the app you added. Plus, the update lets developers send you notifications from web apps, giving your iPhone more of a Mac user feel. Here's how to do it.

The iOS 16 update brought about the Duplicates album in your Photo library which allowed you to easily delete duplicate photos from your iPhone. With the 16.4 update, Duplicates will add redundant photos from your iCloud Shared Photo Library to the album as well. To view your Duplicates album:

This only applies if you have an iPhone 14, however, it's still worth mentioning. Crash Detection is a feature that will automatically dial emergency services for you should you ever get into an accident where you cannot reach your phone. Although it's a great feature, Apple has some issues with it going off in situations where it isn't needed (such as taking a fall while skiing). Now, Apple says that it has added some optimizations to the feature with iOS 16.4, so hopefully these mistakes stop happening so often.

Along with these top 5 improvements listed above, here are a few other changes that are coming with iOS 16.4.

Have you updated your iPhone to iOS 16.4 yet? Let us know how you like it.

