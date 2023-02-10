Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan were spotted on a date this week, just days after Furlan stirred controversy with a video related to Lee’s ex, Pamela Anderson.

Lee, 60, and Furlan, 36, were seen leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi Tuesday with Lee wearing a black puffer jacket and dark jeans. Furlan opted for a black dress, coat and knee-high platform boots.

The social media influencer and actress was asked on her way out of the restaurant about the video, and she responded, "It was a joke!"

Furlan faced backlash after she posted a now-deleted TikTok that implied if Anderson found out Furlan died, she wouldn’t care.

TOMMY LEE'S FIANCEE BRITTANY FURLAN DISHES ON THEIR SEX TAPES

The video used the app’s "90s Pam Makeup" filter and was captioned, "Pls guys I gotta make jokes it's how I cope."

It came on the heels of the premiere of Anderson’s Netflix documentary, "Pamela: A Love Story," and commenters took it to be an insult to Anderson, who shared vulnerable details about her past, including physical and sexual abuse.

Toward the end of the film, Anderson discusses wishing she was still in a relationship with Lee, with whom she shares two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

Furlan posted a follow-up video after the deleted one, saying, "Don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying. I don’t live in that world, so please don’t stress."

Here's what to know about Furlan:

Furlan began her career in entertainment on the now-defunct social media app Vine, posting over 5,000 6-second comedy clips.

At one point, she had 6 million followers and currently boasts 2.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on TikTok.

The Pennsylvania native has a steady acting career with appearances in films like "We Are Your Friends" with Zac Efron, "Spy Intervention," and "Good Mourning" with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

She also appeared in Netflix's "The Dirt," the autobiographical film about Lee's band Mötley Crüe, credited as "Biker Chick."

Furlan discussed her unconventional rise to fame with Fox News Digital in 2020.

"I love acting. That's what I originally wanted to do when I came to LA. When I was 17, I was like, ‘I want to act. This is what I want to do,'" she said. "And then I started doing stand-up. And I was kind of trying to figure out my way. And then the Vine thing came along, and with Vine, it was like all this success."

PAMELA ANDERSON FEELS ‘SICK’ OVER STOLEN SEX TAPE RESURFACING BUT SAYS SHE’S NO ‘DAMSEL IN DISTRESS’

Lee and Furlan began dating in 2017. Furlan said in a 2018 Fox News Digital interview they met online and "knew about each other for years."

She said he watched her Vine videos, and she was fan of Mötley Crüe and Methods of Mayhem, a band Lee formed after temporarily quitting Mötley Crüe, adding she always thought he was "super attractive."

MÖTLEY CRÜE DRUMMER TOMMY LEE BRAGS ABOUT WIFE BRITTANY FURLAN'S '100 PERCENT NATURAL BODY'

"We just hit each other up and ended up going on a couple dates, and it was awesome – now here we are," she said at the time.

The couple became engaged in 2018 and, one year later, married on Valentine's Day 2019.

Before tying the knot, Furlan addressed the couple’s 24-year age gap with Fox News Digital, saying, "I just don’t really care what they say. It’s not about them. It’s not their life, you know?

"It’s my life, and it’s my decision to be who I am and love who I love and to live my life how I want to live my life. It’s definitely not anything that I concern myself about."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Furlan’s recently posted and deleted video about Lee’s ex-wife Anderson is not the first time the women have had an online run-in.

In 2018, Lee had an altercation with his eldest son, Brandon, and said he planned to press charges. That prompted Anderson to defend her son and call Lee an "out-of-control" alcoholic.

"His fiancée keeps him drunk — this is what he wants — someone to behave badly with," Anderson said in a statement at the time.

At the time, Furlan tweeted in response to Anderson’s comments: "I’m a REALLY nice person," she wrote. "But if you come for me you best believe I’m gonna clap back."

In 2019, before Lee and Furlan were married, the actress spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident.

"She had never met me and had no care to meet me and blocked me on social media when Tommy and I started dating, so I already knew that she wasn’t happy about me in their life," Furlan said. "It was just so ridiculous and really awful, and it just made me really upset because she doesn’t know me and knew nothing about me or my life – and never even tried to meet me."

Furlan also said that, at that time, she still had not met Anderson and had no relationship, adding, "I would love to, though."