Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating their love.

Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her and Hanks' 35th wedding anniversary. Wilson shared a photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake with the words "happy anniversary" written on it with icing, while looking at her lovingly.

"35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything," she captioned the photo, in which she can be seen looking down and smiling at the cake.

The couple's famous friends were quick to congratulate them on their big day, with actor Sean Hayes commenting, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!! So happy for you both."

TOM HANKS AND RITA WILSON JOKE THEY HAVE THE $17 BILLION SECRET TO A SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

Their friend and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" actress Nia Vardalos wrote, "Happy Anniversary you beautiful kids!!!!," and Jennifer Garner commented, "Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations! ♥️♥️♥️."

Hanks and Wilson first met while on set of "Bosom Buddies" in 1981, however their romantic relationship didn't start until a few years later when they reunited on camera to star in the 1985 movie "Volunteers." At this point, Hanks had separated from his wife, Samantha Lewes, and he and Wilson started dating.

They have both been open in the past about instantly feeling a connection with one another the first time they met.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks once told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

"One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Wilson told Kelly Clarkson in 2020. "First of all, I love a good storyteller, so anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

After a few years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 1988 and welcomed their first child together two years later, a son named Chester "Chet" Hanks in August 1990. They welcomed their second son, Truman Hanks, a few years later in December 1995.

Upon marrying Hanks, Wilson also became stepmother to Hanks' two children with Lewes, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February 2023, the couple teased what the secret to their long marriage is, proving they are happier than ever together as they looked at each other with glee and giggled as they gave their answer.

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks told Fox News Digital as Wlison jokingly added. "We're not gonna tell anyone."

The only way anyone is getting the secret to a happy marriage is by paying a hefty price, as Hanks explained "we'll sell it to you individually, for $17 billion."