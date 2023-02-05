Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson hit Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Saturday night, just a day after Wilson performed at the Academy's MusiCares Persons of the Year event, honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

Hanks was complimentary of his wife's performance, telling Fox News Digital, "She was a bottle of champagne that came uncorked… Everybody was sipping and celebrating, I'd say."

"I love you, honey," Wilson told Hanks. "That's so good," she said of his descriptive compliment.

Wilson, 66, performed alongside Sebastián Yatra at the event Friday which was well-attended by many of Hollywood's biggest stars.

The couple, who have been married for nearly 35 years, opened up on what they believe the secret to a successful relationship is.

Before detailing such coveted information, Hanks and Wilson giggled and locked eyes with one another.

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going.

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

"And we'll sell it to you individually, for $17 billion," the "A Man Called Otto" actor joked.

While they posed together on the red carpet, the couple also snapped shots together inside the party.

Hanks and Wilson were photographed mingling with other A-listers, including "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner and musician Sheryl Crowe.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 5.