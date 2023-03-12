Tom Cruise is missing from Oscars night due to his work schedule.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated for six awards but Cruise, 60, won't be there to accept any if the film wins, as he's back in the United Kingdom filming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II," Fox News Digital can confirm.

The film has been nominated for best picture, writing, film editing, sound, music and visual effects.

The actor's co-stars appeared on the red carpet ahead of the award show and also confirmed his absence.

"He's off doing TC things that make TC, TC," Charles Parnell told Entertainment Tonight. "Working while other people are playing, stunting while other people are sleeping and saving the movie industry while people are fretting."

While Cruise is away filming, Lady Gaga has decided to attend the Oscars.

Producers said just days before that Gaga’s schedule on the "Joker" sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance’s addition to the show.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

All the songs nominated for best original song will be performed live during the Oscars ceremony.

If "Top Gun: Maverick" wins best picture, expect producer Jerry Bruckheimer to accept the award.

Jay Ellis, who portrays Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch, told ET he will be "storming the stage" if the film takes home the night's biggest award.

"Listen, for us to just be here is absolutely amazing and if we're fortunate enough to get our name called tonight, it's going to be a very loud group," Ellis added. "I'm just going to tell you right now – we're all here."

"It's going to be a very loud group," he continued. " We all have our own way of celebrating and you know they're going to definitely cut to commercial after us. It's going to be a hard cut."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.