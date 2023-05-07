Tom Cruise had a need for speed fulfilled Sunday as he walked the grid at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, Florida.

The 60-year-old "Mission: Impossible" actor mingled with Shakira, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and LL Cool J at the Miami International Autodrome where Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished the race in first place.

Earlier reports had Cruise scheduled to attend King Charles' coronation this weekend in London, but he instead opted to send his royal pal a special video message played during the coronation concert.

Sitting in the cockpit of his own airplane while flying through the clouds, Cruise paid homage to his iconic "Top Gun" character as he congratulated King Charles III.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before dipping out into the clouds.

The "Jerry Maguire" star has a long history with the royals, and hosted an early screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" for the Prince and Princess of Wales last year.

His link to the royals dates back more than 30 years when he first met the late Princess Diana at the London premiere of "Far and Away" with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.

Cruise formed a friendship with Prince William after learning that the Prince of Wales previously serves as a pilot with the Royal Air Force.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" premiere came days after Cruise played a role in a royal event during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Cruise introduced the Kings Troop Royal Artillery at the "A Gallop Through History" Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

