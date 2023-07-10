No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise – even quelling the nerves of a particular actress with whom he has been romantically linked.

Hayley Atwell, who stars alongside Cruise in his new "Mission: Impossible" film, says rumors that she was involved with the A-list star made her feel uneasy.

"I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about,’" she told The Independent.

"Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

Atwell said that throughout filming, she viewed both Cruise, who in addition to starring in the film is credited as producer, and the movie's director, Chris McQuarrie as "two uncles."

The British actress says it was upsetting for the news to circulate: "It’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive."

Cruise, who is no stranger to romance rumors, "carries his fame like a loose garment," Atwell said, adding that he ended up advising her on how to handle all the noise.

"When I’ve talked to him about it, he’d be like, 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you’re about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'"

Representatives for both Cruise and Atwell did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The first part of the film, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," premieres July 12.