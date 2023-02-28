Tom Brady’s 10-year-old daughter is taking over.

The retired NFL star and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s youngest child Vivian temporarily hacked her father’s social media account and shared adorable photos of their new kitten.

"Poke’ is my name - Drinking out of Vivi’s water is my game," the caption in the first photo said.

The kitten is seen sticking its head into a glass of water in the sweet snap.

In the second photo shared to Brady's 13.6 million followers, the pet named Poke’ is seen curled up with its eyes closed.

"Nap time!!! (Btw this is Vivi :) on Dads phone)," Vivian wrote with a laughing emoji in the second picture.

The kitten takeover is a continuation of Brady’s new role as cat dad.

Two weeks ago, the father of three revealed he had adopted two kittens at his daughter’s request.

"Vivi wins again," Brady captioned footage of the animals playing. "This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands."

Brady and Vivian volunteered at the Humane Society of Tampa during the quarterback's first season with the Buccaneers. While volunteering at the shelter, Vivian was particularly "drawn to" the pair of Siamese mix kittens, People reported.

After hanging up his football jersey for good, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been spending quality time with his children.

Last month, the 45-year-old shared a photo of Vivian enjoying the outdoors while standing on a swing.

Brady additionally showed a snap of his 13-year-old son Benjamin holding an ice cream cone at a golf course as they enjoyed some father-son time.

The NFL legend’s family photos come on the heels of his ex-wife Bündchen being spotted letting loose and celebrating Brazil's Carnival.

The Brazilian supermodel let loose in her homeland, celebrating the festivities with friends, posing on the red carpet and sipping on a large coconut drink.

Bündchen also recently appeared "unrecognizable" as she graced the latest cover of Vogue Italia.

Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting since the couple divorced in October 2022.

Brady also shares son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Fox News Digital's Chantz Martin contributed to this report.