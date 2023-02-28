Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady might be stepping into the world of comedy after all, just not in the way some may have initially thought.

Gossip website Radar Online previously reported that the 45-year-old "has drawn up a game plan for a new career in stand-up comedy" in a potential next step in post-NFL playing days.

But, TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that the seven-time Super Bowl winner is considering letting other people tell jokes at his expense.

According to the report, Brady is negotiating a comedy roast special with streaming giant Netflix with the working title "The Greatest Roast of All Time."

Fox News Digital reached out to Brady's representatives for comment on any potential deal but did not immediately receive a response.

Brady does have some comedic experience, as he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2005. In November during an episode of Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast, he said he wanted another chance at hosting.

"Peyton, I think went on after me," Brady said in reference to the time Peyton Manning guest hosted SNL. "And he actually did better than me, so at some point I have to go in and try to redeem myself, you know, I got to get my last licks! Cuz Peyton was great."

Brady has shown off his funny side over the years by making cameos on TV shows, movies and internet videos.

He made an appearance in the movie "Ted 2" and actor Paul Rudd's Netflix project, "Living With Yourself." His work in Funny Or Die video in 2012 has garnered over 7 million views on YouTube to date.

In February of last year, Brady announced his retirement, only to reverse his decision a mere 40 days later. After a disappointing 2022 season with the Buccaneers, the quarterback said on Feb. 1 that he was "retiring for good."

During his emotional retirement video, Brady said, "I'm retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

The night before the retirement announcement, Brady attended the premiere of the "80 for Brady" comedy film alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht seemed convinced that Brady won't be making another comeback but is not completely closing to door on the quarterback.

"Pretty much, yeah," Licht said. "I said I’d leave a desk lamp on. Before [Brady’s return] last year, I said I’d leave the light on. Maybe it’s a flashlight [this year]. I don’t know."

"I think he’s gotten his mind set [about retirement]," Licht added. "I think he’s happy with his decision and we’re happy for him."

Second-round draft pick Kyle Trask is currently the sole quarterback under contract for the Bucs heading into the 2023 season.