Tom Brady took time to reflect on his life Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post following his recent trip to Africa with his family, where he celebrated his 46th birthday.

Brady talked about the "next chapter" of his life amid rumors he has kindled a romance with model Irina Shayk. Brady’s post was accompanied by photos of his family and the sights of his trip.

"It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories…," he wrote of his getaway. "This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings.

"I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has… I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.

"To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning. Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with. They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!"

Brady pointed to two quotes he drew inspiration from – "The life you lead, is the lesson you teach," and "If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?"

He said he would keep them in mind as he started another revolution around the sun.

"I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s ex-wife, posted a prayer-hands emoji on his post.

Brady’s reflection comes amid swirling rumors between him and Shayk. The two were spotted getting flirty in his car late last month, reportedly en route to his Los Angeles pad. Shayk and the former NFL quarterback first sparked dating rumors in June after attending the same wedding in Sardinia, where it was reported that the Russian supermodel "threw herself" at the athlete, a narrative her representative firmly denied.

A representative for Brady, who was most recently linked to reality star Kim Kardashian, told Fox News Digital in July there would be no comment on the status of his relationship with Shayk. Brady divorced Bündchen in October.

Fox News’ Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.