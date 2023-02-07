After his recent announcement to retire from football, Tom Brady said he planned to jump into the broadcasting booth in 2024.

During an appearance on "The Herd" earlier this week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said he does not have any solid plans between now and next year.

"I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do. And even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me," Brady said Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The lack of a clear agenda for the next several months has led some to question if Brady would be open to playing football between now and 2024.

But Brady has previously said his second retirement is "for good." He reiterated similar sentiments Monday and said this time around retirement felt right.

"I think, for me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I’m super proud of what’s been accomplished. You know, I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet, and I felt like I’ve given a lot, I’ve gained a lot," Brady said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK LAUDS TOM BRADY, REMINISCES ABOUT COACHING HIM: 'JUST THE GREATEST PLAYER'

Brady added that he is excited about what the future holds after dedicating over three decades of his life to the football.

"I’ve learned a lot. And life is about, you know, exciting things ahead. I think when one thing closes, like football has for me, you know 32 years of my life, and it’s hard to make decisions like that. But it’s certainly the right time."

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer said he wants to take his time learning the ins and outs of broadcasting to give himself the best chance of being successful.

"I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time, strategizing, learning, growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on and support me in that world, too. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time [to prepare] for my Fox broadcasting job, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."

In May 2022, Brady agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead analyst after he was done playing in the NFL.

Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news last year.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said last May shortly after the announcement.

Brady is expected to call games alongside current lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady kicked off his retirement with an underwear selfie to promote his brand of underwear products.