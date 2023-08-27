Tom Brady appeared in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room on Saturday as the team prepared to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the final preseason game of the year.

Brady and team owner Mark Davis lagged behind quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O’Connell, Chase Garbers and Brian Hoyer as they made their way to the field. The recently retired seven-time Super Bowl champion had some advice for the players as they took the field.

"Go ruin their night," Brady said.

Brady’s appearance with the Raiders wasn’t a random event. Earlier this year, Brady agreed to take a minority stake in the Raiders and it will become official once the rest of the NFL’s owners vote on it.

He explained the decision in an interview with The Associated Press in June.

"I grew up in the Bay Area. My favorite team was the 49ers. The team across the bay was the Raiders. And, you know, they’re an iconic NFL franchise," he said. "When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories. And then the opportunity came about to become a minority owner in the Raiders, it was a dream come true for me.

"I’ll be playing a very passive role. This is something that I’m interested in doing for the rest of my life. This is not something that I’m into it for a year or two years. You know, I’ve got a lot of responsibility with my Fox job, which I take very seriously. But if I’m looking over the course of my life, to have the opportunity to be involved in the NFL is a dream come true. And if I could help the NFL and continue to contribute in a positive way, then you know, that’s been a very enjoyable part of my life."

Brady’s stake still faces a roadblock.

The NFL’s rules on whether employees of an organization can have equity in a franchise appeared to be the holdup, according to Pro Football Talk. Davis had reportedly planned to employ Brady in some way and the rule would complicate everything.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in February.