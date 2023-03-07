Tom Brady has been retired "for good" for just over a month, and the rumors of the NFL legend reversing course and returning to the playing field are also back.

Rich Eisen on Monday put forth some of the buzz he heard at the NFL Scouting Combine during his show, as he counted down the top rumors, which included Brady and Philip Rivers’ potential return. Eisen cautioned the people are "so eager" to talk at the combine and thus spin rumors.

He said he heard the Brady rumor from "multiple people" before diving into what he was talking about.

"No. 1 rumor I heard at the combine, not in terms of a lot of chatter, but this one just blew my mind, Tom Brady may not be done after all," Eisen said. "There was a couple people who were just like ‘hang on, just you wait.’"

Eisen added that one place some told him to keep an eye on are the Miami Dolphins. Rumors around Miami recently have stated the team could be willing to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, which initially linked them to a potential run at Lamar Jackson.

"Keep an eye on that, I was told by a couple of birdies," Eisen added.

Brady did this last year too.

He wrote a long farewell message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL on Feb. 1, 2022, but did not explicitly use the word retire and then a little over a month later he announced he was going to reverse course and play the 2022 season.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Brady released an emotional video saying he was "retiring for good."

"Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away," he said in the video. "I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

"I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors… I can go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream.

"I wouldn’t change a thing."

He doubled down on that video in an episode of his "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"I think, for me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years, and I’m super proud of what’s been accomplished. You know, I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet, and I felt like I’ve given a lot, I’ve gained a lot," Brady said.

Brady added that he is excited about what the future holds after dedicating over three decades of his life to football.

"I’ve learned a lot. And life is about, you know, exciting things ahead. I think when one thing closes, like football has for me, you know 32 years of my life, and it’s hard to make decisions like that. But it’s certainly the right time."

For what it is worth, ESPN reported Brady filed his retirement paperwork with the NFL and the NFL Players Association.