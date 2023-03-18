TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared her thoughts on having children with her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

The 52-year-old singer weighed in after the 43-year-old "Boy Meets World" alum stated that having children with her was "the game plan."

"You never know," Thomas said after being asked about Lawrence's comments during a Friday appearance on the "Ryan Cameron Uncensored" radio show, per Page Six.

"I would never say that [I’m done]," the mother of one added.

However, the "No Scrubs" hitmaker went on to say that she does have a requirement before she would consider having more children.

"I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet," Thomas said.

Thomas shares son Tron, 25 with her ex Dallas Austin. Lawrence was previously married to "Dancing With The Stars" pro Cheryl Burke, 38, from 2019 to 2022.

On March 3, Lawrence revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he hopes he and Thomas will have children one day.

"That’s the game plan," "The Hot Chick" star shared. "That’s what we’re trying to do."

He continued, "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before, so it’s quite special. She’s a really, really special human being."

However, Lawrence later clarified his remarks as he explained that he was referring to a plan he had with his older brother Joey Lawrence, 46.

"It's such an interesting story," he told E! News on March 15. "Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up."

He continued, "And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together.'"

"So that’s what I meant by that," Lawrence added. "I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything."

The "Mrs. Doubtfire" actor told the outlet that he would be "incredibly lucky" if he and Thomas eventually started a family.

"She's an amazing person," he said. "She's already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again, and I'd be incredibly lucky, but that's way in the future."

Joey shares son Charleston, 16, and daughter Liberty, 13, with his ex-wife Chandie Yawn-Nelson. Last May, he married actress Samantha Cope and the two welcomed their first child together, daughter Dylan Rose, in January.

Lawrence and Thomas began dating last fall and went public with their relationship over New Year’s weekend.

The two posted a video to their Instagram pages in which they were seen dancing in their pajamas to A-ha’s hit "Take on Me." They hashtagged the video: "#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.