Far-left Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive "Squad" Democrat, got bodied by Twitter for her "lies" that a brawl between Palestinian teenagers in Jerusalem was actually the "violent apartheid government of Israel" targeting Palestinians with the military.

Tlaib, one of the most notorious anti-Israel House lawmakers, has made numerous wild claims about the Jewish homeland, including being an "apartheid" state that targets Palestinians and claiming a person can’t be progressive if they back Israel.

Her latest claim came on Sunday when Tlaib responded to a post from the pro-Palestinian nonprofit the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) showing a fight that broke out at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem during Ramadan festivities.

RASHIDA TLAIB, ‘SQUAD’-LINKED COMMITTEES PUSHED LARGE SUMS TO ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST’S CONSULTING FIRM

IMEU’s tweet Tlaib was responding to accused Israel of "apartheid" and claimed "Israeli soldiers" were attacking "Palestinians celebrating the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in occupied Jerusalem."

"This is the violent apartheid government of Israel," Tlaib claimed in a quote tweet of the post from IMEU.

"Don’t look away," she continued.

However; the Michigan Democrat’s latest baseless online claim against the Israeli government saw her bodied with an information check from Twitter itself revealing the actual cause behind the video.

"Video shows police breaking up a brawl between Palestinian teenagers that broke out at the Damascus Gate," the context box reads, linking out to a Jerusalem Post article on the altercation.

Twitter also fact-checked IMEU’s video, linking to the Jerusalem Post article and a tweet regarding the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib’s office asking if the congresswoman would correct or delete the tweet but received no response.

Twitter users blasted Tlaib’s post, including antisemitism watchdog StopAntisemitism who wrote "Twitter calling out Rashida Tlaib’s lies is a perfect start to the week."

Mispacha Magazine editor Yochonon Don pointed out that a "US congress member just lied on Twitter" about the video.

"Don't normalize this," Don wrote.

Musician Phil Labonte laughed at the "community notes" under Tlaib’s tweet.

IMEU’s website attacks the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "racist right-wing government" as well as outlandish claims against Israel, such as "environmental apartheid."

Additionally, IMEU claims that the Israeli government engaged in "ethnic cleansing" targeting Palestinians through a conspiratorial "Plan Dalet" that "turned most Palestinians into stateless refugees and marked the start of Israel’s apartheid system on 78% of the land of Palestine."

"Many Israelis, including senior Israeli political and religious leaders, believe the ethnic cleansing carried out during Plan Dalet didn’t go far enough and openly call for further expulsions of Palestinians and the destruction of Palestinian communities," the organization claims.

"These threats and incitement fuel the fears of Palestinians rooted in the memory of the mass expulsions of 1948 and the knowledge that it could happen again," they continued.

Two committees associated with Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and another "Squad"-linked committee transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to a firm run by an anti-Israel activist over the past two years, filings show.

The progressive entities combined to push nearly $270,000 to Unbought Power LLC, a Florida-based consulting and advocacy firm owned and operated by Rasha Mubarak, a community and political activist who has openly expressed anti-Israel viewpoints several times on social media platforms.

Many members of the "Squad" – a group of far-left Democrats in the House – have come under fire in the past over controversial remarks deemed antisemitic. Late last year, Democrat Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz set her sights on Tlaib after she claimed individuals couldn't be progressive if they support Israel. Democrat Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has repeatedly been in hot water over her anti-Israel comments.

The Squad-linked money flowed to Mubarak's firm this past election cycle. Tlaib's campaign paid Unbought Power $179,000 for fundraising services in 2021 and 2022. At the same time, her leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, added $44,000 in payments, a Fox News Digital review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings found. Mubarak, meanwhile, also serves as treasurer of Tlaib's leadership PAC, according to its records.

The Squad Victory Fund, a joint fundraiser that props up the campaigns and leadership committees of the far-left Squad members, including Tlaib, Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also wired several payments to the company. The fund added Unbought Power to its payroll last summer and paid $44,000 to Mubarak's firm for fundraising help for the remainder of the year, their filings show.

Tlaib's two committees and the Squad Victory Fund were the only federal entities to pay Mubarak's consulting company, according to a search of the FEC database.

Fox News Digital's Joe Schoffstall contributed reporting.