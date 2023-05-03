Will Levis was a part of an unfortunate draft slide over the weekend, as the projected first-round pick was instead selected by the Tennessee Titans early on Day 2.

Regardless of where Levis was going to go, he had the utmost support of his family through the entire ordeal. On Thursday night, cameras showed Levis’ family by his side the entire time as the picks went from No. 1 to No. 31.

Kelley Levis, one of Will’s sisters, sent a message of support to her quarterback brother on Instagram.

"Now let’s show ‘em," she wrote.

Tennessee traded up to No. 33 overall to select the former Kentucky standout. In 11 games last season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes.

The quarterbacks taken in the top five picks were Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1, C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans at No. 2 and Florida's Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.

NFL journalist Peter King wrote in his latest "Football Morning in America" column why Levis fell from being one of the top quarterbacks in the class to the fourth quarterback being taken.

"Will Levis didn’t go 33rd instead of 11th or fourth because he stinks. It’s mostly because the teams between four and 33 didn’t have an essential need for a quarterback who’s not a sure thing," King wrote. "Seattle and Vegas have signed vets to manage in the short-term, Washington and Atlanta have committed to give young kids a legit chance, and Tampa Bay had many bigger needs than replacing Baker Mayfield.

"Plus, you heard so much about how great the tight end class was. But there was only one tight end picked in the first round because, of course, the supply was so deep. Levis didn’t sink like a stone. He was the fourth-most-desired quarterback in a year when the vast majority of teams had bigger needs."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he talked with Ryan Tannehill to let him know the team was taking a quarterback. He said Tannehill is set to be the starting quarterback entering camp with Malik Willis as the No. 2 and Levis as the projected No. 3.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.