DeAndre Hopkins appears to have found a new home with training camp around the corner.

Hopkins agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Sunday. According to A to Z Sports, the deal is expected to become official within the next few days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 31-year-old is expected to join the Titans on a two-year deal worth about $26 million, according to the NFL Network.

The star wide receiver was among the big names still on the free-agent list. The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins in May after a few years with the club. Indications suggested he was looking to sign with a Super Bowl contender. The New England Patriots were reportedly among the teams interested in Hopkins.

Hopkins was a Houston Texans first-round draft pick in 2013 and played for the team through the 2019 season. He was a four-time Pro Bowler in Houston and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in his final three seasons in Houston.

BUCS' ANTOINE WINFIELD JR TALKS ANOTHER POTENTIAL TOM BRADY COMEBACK: 'ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE'

The Cardinals acquired Hopkins in a blockbuster trade before the start of the 2020 season. He was a Pro Bowler in his first season in Arizona but injuries and a suspension hampered his final two years.

In nine games last season, Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans were 7-10 last season and were 28th in points scored and 30th in yards gained. It was the first time the team missed the playoffs since 2018. He joins an offense that has mostly featured Derrick Henry as the main driver of the offensive side of the ball. Robert Woods was the team’s leading receiver last year with 527 yards in 17 games. Woods joined the Texans in the offseason.

Tennessee will have to choose among Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and Will Levis as the starting quarterback.

Titans rookies will report to training camp on Saturday while the rest of the team is scheduled to report on July 25.