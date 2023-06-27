The 1997 classic, "Titanic" is set to return to Netflix on July 1, in the wake of the Titan submersible tragically imploding on a trip to explore the famous shipwreck.

The award-winning film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, will be added with hundreds of others, according to HuffPost.

Netflix did not return a request for comment if the company planned to add the blockbuster before the submersible’s expedition.

It left the streaming platform in Aug. 2022, according to Variety.

‘TITANIC’ DIRECTOR JAMES CAMERON BREAKS SILENCE ON SUBMARINE DISASTER

The director of the film, James Cameron, spoke out about the Titan disaster, telling BBC that he "felt in [his] bones" that an "extreme catastrophic event" took place as early as Monday morning.

The Titan submersible lost contact 1 hour and 45 minutes into its voyage to the Titanic wreckage and a debris field was found days later.

MISSING TITANIC SUBMARINE FOUND, CREW KILLED IN DEEP-SEA CATASTROPHE, COAST GUARD SAYS

"For me, there was no doubt. I knew that sub was sitting exactly underneath its last known depth and position, and that’s exactly where they found it. There was no search. When they finally got an ROV down there that could make the depth, they found it within hours. Probably within minutes."

The victims of the tragedy include OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding; father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood; and Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French navy officer and leading Titanic expert.

Cameron, who is also a deep sea explorer, said he traveled to the shipwreck 33 times. He also dove to the Mariana Trench in the 24-foot Deepsea Challenger submersible in 2012.

Following the announcement that a debris field was found, Cameron drew a comparison to the Titanic’ captain Edward Smith, and Rush.

"I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result," Cameron told ABC News.

Cameron also said many people in the submersible community were concerned about the Titan submersible. He said "a number of the top players" in the community "even wrote letters to the company saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers."

