A six-week-old tabby kitten discovered living under a carport in an abandoned house during a heat wave will be up for adoption at the end of July.

Diego, an "extremely playful" kitten, was discovered with his littermates during a 110-degree day in Tempe, Arizona, his foster mother Kailan Schaeffer told Fox News Digital.

During his foster days, he's been living with Schaeffer's other cat, a three-year-old named Ollie.

The two are getting along very well, she said.

Diego is also great with dogs and children, she noted.

And despite the rough and dangerous start to Diego's young life, a vet has deemed him to be "perfectly healthy."

He will be available for adoption at the end of July, after he is neutered and vaccinated, said Schaeffer.

Anyone who wants to adopt Diego can email schaefferk0836@gmail.com, she said.

While Diego was lucky to survive the extreme temperatures before he was discovered, heat waves can be extremely deadly for dogs and cats, the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

"Heat stroke can occur when an animal’s temperature rises to a critical level," said Dr. Erin Katribe, Medical Director, Best Friends Animal Society in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"Normal body temperatures for dogs and cats range from 100 to 102.5 degrees. When a dog’s temperature rises to 108 degrees, or to 106 degrees for a cat, they can suffer irreparable organ damage, or worse," she said.

Some signs of heat stroke are "heavy panting that does not resolve as the pet rests, increasing distress, a tongue color that is dark red to almost purple, weakness or collapse, hyper-salivation, vomiting and labored breathing," said Katribe.

If an animal is suspected to have heat stroke, they should be moved to a cooler place "immediately." Cool water should be put on their abdomen, ears, and footpads in an effort to lower their body temperature.

They then should be brought to the veterinarian as soon as possible, she said.

To prevent heat stroke, Katribe advises taking dogs for walks during the morning or evening hours, she says pets should be kept mostly indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Additionally, dogs with thin coats or bald patches might need sunscreen, just like humans, said the Best Friends Animal Society.

Pets should have access to shade at all times they are outside in the heat, she said, noting that "dogs on tethers are especially vulnerable because they could become tangled out of reach of shade or water."

Further, all water given to pets on hot days should be cool.

"Most dogs won't drink hot water, no matter how thirsty they are," the Best Friends Animal Society told Fox News Digital.

Pet owners should never keep an animal in a car if the temperature is over 70 degrees, the organization said.

"Dogs and cats can’t sweat like humans, so they pant to lower their body temperature. If they’re inside a car, recycling hot air, panting gives no relief and heat stroke can occur quickly," the group also noted.

