Tina Turner's career was on fire in 1989.

The late singer was coming off a decade of hits, including her cover of "The Best" that was released that year and would go on to become one of her most iconic tracks.

Chrysler CEO Lee Iaccoca knew star power when he saw it and hired Turner to star in a series of advertisements for Plymouth to help reinvigorate the brand's image.

He featured her in an ad for the Plymouth Sundance compact, where she delivered the very Iaccoca-esque pitch, "I wanna warn you about this car, this Plymouth Sundance."

"Over half the people who test drive a Sundance, buy a Sundance. So if you're not serious about a new car, you better stay away from this one."

She even promoted the Voyager minivan and returned in 1990 for the new Laser sports car, which was a marked departure for the automaker.

"Sometimes you get to know someone so well they kinda get predictable, well not this time," she said in one ad for the two-door. "No matter what you thought about it before, my friend, this is not for wallflowers."

In another ad for the Acclaim midsize sedan, she said, "now this car is built for comfort … I wonder what else we have in common."

However, Turner's favorite cars were from the other side of the Atlantic.

"It may sound silly, but one of my favorite escapes, and a secret pleasure, was driving my Jaguar, she wrote in her 2018 autobiography.

"I loved it because it was something I could do by myself, one of the few times I could be alone and free."

According to Drive, she owned a white Jaguar XJ6 and a silver E-Type, which she received as gifts.

The XJ6 was from Sammy Davis Jr., who gave it to her as thanks for appearing in a show with him in Las Vegas in 1970.