The late Tina Turner revealed who her celebrity crush was a little over a month before her death. The iconic musician died on Tuesday at age 83 after battling a long illness.

In an interview with The Guardian at the beginning of April, Turner said, "I always had a crush on Mick Jagger. I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones."

On Wednesday, Jagger took to Twitter to honor Turner after she passed.

"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," Jagger wrote alongside several images of Turner.

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her," he concluded.

Jagger and Turner have quite the history together. Tina and her late husband, Ike Turner, opened for the Rolling Stones in the 1960s. Several years later, Turner returned to opening for several of the band's U.S. shows in 1981.

Jagger and Turner performed several songs together, including, "Honky Tonk Woman," "Jumpin’ Jack Flash" and "It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll."

In 1989, the pair performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, honoring the Rolling Stones.

In 2018, Turner detailed sharing a stage with Jagger in her autobiography, "My Love Story."

"How many women can hold up their end of the stage with Mick Jagger? Yet Mick and I always had the best time together," Turner wrote, according to Today.

Elsewhere in her interview with The Guardian, Turner explained how she would want to be remembered after she passed.

"As the Queen of Rock’n’Roll," she said in April. "As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms."

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death was announced Wednesday on Instagram. Turner died Tuesday, after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement on social media said.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Jagger, Turner was one of the world's most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "River Deep, Mountain High," and the hits she had in the '80s, among them "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."