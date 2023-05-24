Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of the iconic Tina Turner.

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll's death was announced Wednesday on Instagram. Turner died Tuesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Mick Jagger took to Twitter on Wednesday to honor his "friend" after her death.

"I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer," Jagger wrote alongside several images of Turner.

"She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her," he concluded.

Diana Ross wrote on Twitter the emotions she is feeling after Turner's death.

"Shocked. Saddened," Ross wrote alongside a picture with Turner. "Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones."

Earvin "Magic" Johnson took to Twitter to remember one of his favorite performers.

"Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner," the former NBA legend wrote alongside a picture of the duo with Elizabeth Taylor.

"I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."

Ciara followed suit, honoring Turner on Twitter.

"Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all," the singer-songwriter wrote, adding a few pictures of Turner.

"Star Trek" actor George Takei wrote on Twitter that "a true legend has passed" after the news of Turner's death was announced.

"Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best," Takei concluded.

Singer Gloria Gaynor also honored Turner on Twitter.

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music," Gaynor wrote alongside a picture of the late musician.

Actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams shared a video of Turner performing.

"Tina Turner will be missed. She has passed away at age 83. This is my favorite Tina Turner song! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It.’ Who else thought she was a great artist and simply the best," Williams wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Actor Josh Gad said "this one hits way too hard" on Twitter on Wednesday.

The message posted on Turner's instagram announcing her death read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

